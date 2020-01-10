SLBWA and partners welcome Kids Insight 2020

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – It is with much anticipation that the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare is awaiting the arrival of the Kids Insight team who will be visiting Saint Lucia from January 14th through 23rd 2020.

Kids Insight (KI), a joint project of the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA), the Lions Clubs of Saint Lucia, and West Virginia University (WVU) Eye Institute, addresses the vision needs of children in Saint Lucia with blinding eye conditions. Kids Insight offers a comprehensive approach to pediatric eye problems, including surgical, medical, educational, and rehabilitation needs.

The SLBWA Eye Health Officer, Nurse June Francis, informs all parents, Guardians and Care givers of children already selected and prepared, that the Team comprises of Eye Surgeons, Pediatric Ophthalmologist, Low-Vision Education/Rehabilitation Specialists, and an Ocular Plastic Surgeon. Special Diagnostic and Treatment Clinics will be held at Saint Jude Hospital in Vieux Fort, Eye Care Saint Lucia (ECSL) of the SLBWA, and Eye Surgeries at Victoria Hospital.

Every year since 2003, a committed team of Ophthalmic Specialists from West Virginia, USA has volunteered their time and expertise to help our children. The work completed during their visit is the result of year-long planning, organization and hard work from Saint Lucia and the West Virginia Eye Institute.

( 0 ) ( 0 )