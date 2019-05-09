SLBS gets support from CSN for capacity building

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards under the Commonwealth Standards Network (CSN) Project will host two weeks of courses in a train the trainer programme on the requirements and implementation of two international standards ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories and ISO15189: 2012 Medical laboratories – Requirements for quality and competence.

This Train the Trainer course will also help to build the capacity of the SLBS to offer training in the requirements of ISO 17025 and ISO 15189 to more laboratories. The training of a cadre of professionals will enable the SLBS to have a pool of trainers who will be expected to deliver training sessions and drive the wider developmental agenda for improve human resource capacity to support a national quality infrastructure.

The Commonwealth Standards Network Project is being implemented by SLBS to promote the use of standards as a tool to increase intra-commonwealth trade and to strengthen the quality infrastructure in Commonwealth countries.

– Train the trainer Course: Requirements and Implementation of ISO 17025:2017 from May 9-13, 2019

– Train the trainer Course: Requirements and Implementation of ISO 15189:2012, from May 14-16, 2019

Both courses will be held at SLBS in Bisee from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day with regional participation of other CROSQ members via video conferencing.

For further information please call Vernet Fontenelle 453-0049/720-8756 or email [email protected]

