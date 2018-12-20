SLASPA welcomes US$100 million loan for upgrading Hewanorra International Airport

Share This On:

(SNO) — Acting General Manager of the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), Daren Cenac, has welcomed a loan agreement of US$100 million which will go towards the upgrading of the Hewanorra International Airport in Vieux Fort.

He said for years the company has faced challenges in operating the facility.

“We welcome the announcement of the loan guarantee by the Minister for Finance, Hon Allen Chastanet towards the redevelopment of the Hewanorra International Airport,” he stated in a press release. “For almost a decade, SLASPA has faced challenges to operate this facility within prescribed industry standards and the inadequacies of the current facility put a strain on the airport community and by extension the quality of customer experience.”

Cenac also acknowledged the support of Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy & Labour Relations, Stephenson King, and the SLASPA Ports Council for championing the appeal to the government for upgrade, which he said is long overdue.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Government, regional and local entities and our local aviation partners and stakeholders in continuing the support for the Airport’s growth and development plans,” he stated. “In this regard, the Authority will undertake frequent announcements, stakeholder meetings and provide updates throughout the life of the project.”

He pointed out that the management and staff of SLASPA are eager to see the development of this pioneering development project, the largest to date, on the heels of successfully and efficiently completing a USD$18 million berth expansion at Point Seraphine which now allows for the berthing of mega cruise vessels.

“Capitalizing on its human resource expertise and credible track record, SLASPA is excited, confident and look forward towards delivering this project to the people of Saint Lucia,” Cenac remarked.