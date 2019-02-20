SLASPA pleased with response to bomb threat at George F. L. Charles Airport

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) has said it is pleased with the response of emergency personnel to a bomb threat at George F. L. Charles Airport on Wednesday morning.

SLASPA, in a press release, confirmed that the threat occurred, at about 5:50 a.m., adding that the matter has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Department.

Director of Airports at SLASPA, Lambert Remy, said the organization is satisfied with the response to the threat.

“We are satisfied with the level of responsiveness from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the Fire Service and all emergency personnel,” he stated.

SLASPA said in keeping with the Airport’s emergency plan and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety requirements, the airports division of SLASPA evacuated the facility.

Operations were suspended to ensure safety of the travelling public, aviation staff and other facility users, SLASPA said.

Following thorough investigations, an all-clear was given, and operations at the airport resumed by 9 a.m.