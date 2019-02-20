Don't Miss
SLASPA pleased with response to bomb threat at George F. L. Charles Airport

By SNO Staff
February 20, 2019

Lambert Remy of SLASPA (inset photo) said the organisation is pleased with the response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) has said it is pleased with the response of emergency personnel to a bomb threat at George F. L. Charles Airport on Wednesday morning.

SLASPA, in a press release, confirmed that the threat occurred, at about 5:50 a.m., adding that the matter has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Department.

Director of Airports at SLASPA, Lambert Remy, said the organization is satisfied with the response to the threat.

“We are satisfied with the level of responsiveness from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the Fire Service and all emergency personnel,” he stated.

SLASPA said in keeping with the Airport’s emergency plan and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety requirements, the airports division of SLASPA evacuated the facility.

Operations were suspended to ensure safety of the travelling public, aviation staff and other facility users, SLASPA said.

Following thorough investigations, an all-clear was given, and operations at the airport resumed by 9 a.m.

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    February 20, 2019 at 3:46 PM

    Old hacks at SLASPA need to make way for young creative minds.

    (0)(0)
