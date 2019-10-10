Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

SLASPA conducts simulation exercise at Castries seaport

By SLASPA
October 10, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

SLASPA conducts simulation exercise

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) in collaboration with the Royal Saint
Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a mandatory seaport simulation exercise at the Castries Seaport today, October 10, 2019.

The simulation exercise was in keeping with the international maritime regulations of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS). ISPS is an essential maritime regulation for the safety and security of ships, ports, cargo and crew.

As a member state of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Saint Lucia is mandated through the ISPS to conduct a security emergency simulation exercise every 18 months.

Deputy Chief of Port Police, David P. Maitre, in addressing the urgency of this exercise for SLASPA, and by extension St. Lucia, in meeting international requirements, stated: “The goal of this exercise was to ensure that through practice, we are in the best state of preparedness to respond to an emergency should and when one occurs. The exercise challenged the capacity of our department to protect and serve customers, passengers, vessels, employees, property and equipment.”

The simulation tested coordinated responses by the various agencies, presented an opportunity for those agencies to practice protocols as well as determine strengths and or weaknesses and recommend necessary action in the future.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.