SLASPA conducts simulation exercise at Castries seaport

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) in collaboration with the Royal Saint

Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a mandatory seaport simulation exercise at the Castries Seaport today, October 10, 2019.

The simulation exercise was in keeping with the international maritime regulations of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS). ISPS is an essential maritime regulation for the safety and security of ships, ports, cargo and crew.

As a member state of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Saint Lucia is mandated through the ISPS to conduct a security emergency simulation exercise every 18 months.

Deputy Chief of Port Police, David P. Maitre, in addressing the urgency of this exercise for SLASPA, and by extension St. Lucia, in meeting international requirements, stated: “The goal of this exercise was to ensure that through practice, we are in the best state of preparedness to respond to an emergency should and when one occurs. The exercise challenged the capacity of our department to protect and serve customers, passengers, vessels, employees, property and equipment.”

The simulation tested coordinated responses by the various agencies, presented an opportunity for those agencies to practice protocols as well as determine strengths and or weaknesses and recommend necessary action in the future.

