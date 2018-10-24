SlashRoots Foundation to host 3rd data-meet up in Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – SlashRoots Foundation in collaboration with the World Bank and the Saint Lucia ICT Association will be hosting the third data meet-up on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at the National ICT Centre from 5pm.

This month’s session will focus on how to build prototypes of mobile apps and websites without the need for any coding. Robin Schouten from eMagine Solutions will be guiding participants through brainstorming and designing their Ideas.

The Jamaica-based SlashRoots Foundation uses the principles and practices of the digital age to create a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable Caribbean society. The organization held its first open data meet-up in May this year, as part of a six-month process to support the local IT community in building digital products to serve their citizens.

SlashRoots was among several collaborating entities including the World Bank and Code for Africa, involved in an open data boot camp in Saint Lucia in May this year, which preceded the launch of the Government’s Open Data Portal on June 08, 2018.

Spaces for the Data Meet -up are limited and sign up is on a first come basis.

Registration can be made via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/datameet-up-st-lucia-october-tickets-51560445681