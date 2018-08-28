SLASA pioneers in coaching education

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association recently concluded a Level 1 FINA Clinic and a Caribbean Coaching Certification Programme clinic at the St. Lucia Olympic Committee House in La Clery.

The five day clinic, which ran from August 20th – 25th, provided double certification for its thirty one (31) participants, which included Physical Education & Sport teachers including those teachers with a hearing impairment, coaches, instructors, community leaders and senior swimmers. Participants from Swim Clubs, Soufriere, Anse La Raye, Castries, Micoud and the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre were also in attendance.

This is the first time the Caribbean Coaching Certification Programme (CCCP) has been offered in St. Lucia and the Association is happy to be the pioneers in Coaching Education for this programme.

CCCP is the foundation for anyone desirous of becoming a coach. It is not sport specific and therefore, can be adapted to any sporting programme or orgsnization. This certification is offered by the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Commitees (CANOC). FINA Level 1 is sport specific and is offered by the international governing body for Aquatics FINA (Fédération Internationale De Natation). The certifications are internationally recognized and give participants a solid foundation in coaching.

The Clinic was conducted by Mr. Dave Farmer from Barbados and SLASA Aquatic Development Officer, Ms Yasmin Tyson. Mr. Farmer is the CCCP Coordinator, and Director of the National Olympic Academy at the Barbados Olympic Association Inc.

Now we move on to the establishment of our Grassroots programmes and the provision of resources to support these programmes. SLASA aims to provide opportunities for all interested persons learn how to swim or become involved on the various aspects of recreational or competitive swimming (coaching or officiating). This is all part of its five year development plan which is being unveiled and executed in a systematic manner.