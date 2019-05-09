SLALA celebrates World Lupus Day

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — World Lupus Day serves to rally lupus organizations and people affected by the disease around the world for a common purpose of securing greater attention and resources to end the suffering caused by this disabling and potentially fatal autoimmune disease.

The St. Lucia Arthritis and Lupus Association will be joining the rest of the world in the 16th annual observance of World Lupus Day on Friday May 10th under the theme “Let’s Join Together to End Lupus.”

Lupus is global health problem, which affects people of all nationalities, races, ethnicity, gender and age. Lupus can affect any part of the body in any way at any time, often with unpredictable and life-changing results. While lupus knows no boundaries, knowing all you can about lupus can help control its impact.

In an effort to increase public participation and the level of awareness, SLALA has partnered with corporate sponsors to host the very first -Public Information Day scheduled for Friday May 10th -World Lupus Day at Constitution Park from 2:30pm.

SLALA invites and encourages the public to attend this Public Information Day as they seek to educate the public on this disease, and the impact it has on the lives of lupus patients in St.Lucia.

Other events for the month of May includes Put On Purple (POP) for Lupus, Friday, May 17th where the general public is encouraged to wear purple, Saturday May 18th ,Lupus Knows No Boundaries 4; SLALA’s annual seminar. Also, scheduled for Sunday May 19th, at Vieux-Fort is a Lupus Walk -Walk with Kiki in collaboration with a young lupus patient.

The month of activities will end with a fundraiser Paint and Sip hosted by Bel Koule to be held at Harmony Suites on Saturday, May 25th.

The disease, lupus, is often hard to diagnose with symptoms ranging from severe pain, fatigue and unexplained flare-ups affecting random parts of the body especially internal organs. There is no known cause for the disease, however in most cases can be managed with treatment and specialist care. Learn more and get involved in the spread of lupus awareness May10th –Public Information Day

For more information about SLALA, Lupus and how you can participate in lupus awareness activities contact SLALA via its email address: [email protected] or contact the office at 459-0092/486-7000, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9am-3pm or visit our Facebook page.

( 0 ) ( 0 )