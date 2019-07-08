Slain Trinidad man didn’t get to shoot back

Share This On:

(NEWSDAY) — AFTER gunmen opened fire in Princes Town on Sunday killing 24-year-old Kyrel “Nash” Braxton and wounding two passers-by including a girl, police found a gun on the victim’s body.

Police seized the illegal Browning Hi-Power gun which they said belonged to Braxton who lived at St Croix Road in Princes Town.

The two survivors, Joshua Millington, 33, and a 15-year-old girl were being treated at the San Fernando general hospital.

Police said, at about 5 am Braxton was at Cacique Street when a Nissan B-14 car pulled up next to him and three occupants ran out and opened fire. Braxton did not get the chance to return fire with the gun that was hidden under his clothes. He fell to the ground in front of Khan’s poultry depot and died as the gunmen returned to the car which sped off.

The girl, who lives at Cachipe Village in Moruga, was shot in her left leg.

Millington, who lives at Railway Road in Princes Town, was shot in his left ear and police believe he was hit by a stray bullet. Police said a bullet was lodged in his mouth.

Both wounded victims were taken to the Princes Town district hospital and were later transferred to the hospital.

Braxton was earlier seen at the nearby Crimson Heights nightclub where he works.

When Newsday visited the scene, Cacique Street commonly called Market Street, was blocked off and police diverted traffic.

ASP Persad and Insp Figaro and other officers of the Homicide Bureau Region III responded and searched for the killers. ASP Mohammed and Insp Williams and other police from the Southern Division also searched.

Onlookers gathered behind the caution tape on both sides of the street and expressed shock over the shooting.

An onlooker said: “Initially we thought it was a triple murder. I was not here when it happened, I just came, saw the road closed off and police and people.”

Relatives, among the onlookers, declined to speak to the media saying they we were too traumatised.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

