Slain Jamaican guard was planning to bring ‘partner’, relatives to Saint Lucia: sources

Sources said the Jamaican security guard who was fatally shot during a robbery while on duty at the Balata Gas Station in Castries on Friday evening, said the deceased was a nice person and he was planning to bring his family to live with him in Saint Lucia.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a woman told St. Lucia News Online that she knew Paul Bruce for two years when both were employees of Secure St. Lucia, a local security firm.

Bruce was reportedly on duty for Guardsman when he was killed around 4 p.m. Friday.

There have been no reports of an arrest, and no one was else was harmed in the incident.

“He was a very nice man,” the former coworker said. “He would never pass me and don’t call.”

She said as far as she knows, he got along well with his coworkers and customers.

The last time she spoke to Bruce was earlier this year.

“Sometime this year he asked me about my kids and hope they doing well,” she recalled.

Bruce was shot in the back of the head before at least three individuals stormed into the gas station ‘shop’ and robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of money, according to reports.

At least two of the individuals were armed, reports indicate.

Bruce was pronounced dead at a hospital and his firearm was stolen, police said.

“That hurting me to see how they killed him,” the former coworker said, adding that she wish he had a chance to defend himself.

St. Lucia News Online understands that Bruce, who resided at La Clery, Castries, had plans to move his family to Saint Lucia.

A source who claims to know the deceased, more so his work colleagues, said: “He was expecting his partner (girlfriend) to migrate here (Saint Lucia) today (Saturday, Oct. 19) to live with him. She was supposed to have landed here today but this is unfortunate. He has been trying hard to move his family here and he got the chance and he died the day before it happened.”

Asked if Bruce had any children, the source said: “That I’m not sure of but I know his girlfriend was coming in today.”

The news has also affected many St. Lucians as they expressed their condolences on Facebook.

“R.I.P to this gentleman who migrated to St. Lucia for a better life and lost his,” one person said.

Another said: “RIP Bruce it was just yesterday you was alive never knowing that the wicked heart people was going to take your life gone too soon but never forgotten God will fight for you God knows best sleep on Bruce Paul sleep on it hurt so much but what to god knows.”

