SKNLP Leader Dr Denzil Douglas calls on PM Harris to tell the truth about COVID cases present in St Kitts and Nevis

(PRESS RELEASE) – Although the authorities in St Kitts and Nevis is yet to confirm a case of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Political Leader of the opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), The Right Hon Dr Denzil l Douglas said it is only a matter of time that the twin-island federation it will be confronted with its own case or cases of COVID-19.

“In order for us to face the truth, our government must tell us th truth. Our government must be open and transparent. We the citizens and residents must be kept informed about what steps our government is taking to protect us and save lives. Our government must tell us what steps we must take to help protect ourselves and save lives. We are all in this together,” said Dr Douglas in a live FaceBook address from his party’s campaign headquarters.

He told viewers that COVID-19 is an equal opportunity virus that cares not about political affiliation or ethnicity, economic means, age or whether one is employed or unemployed.

“That is why I have pleaded with the government to put together a National Task Force comprising representatives of all stakeholders in the society to address this international pandemic. Instead, the government has chosen to go it alone, preferring instead merely to “consult” with stakeholders of its choosing. In the process, the government has excluded the Opposition Party in this country which represents a significant and sizeable portion of the population affected by this pandemic. That is why I will continue to address this nation separately and ensure that the views and ideas of our Party on this pandemic are well known,” said the former prime minister, who thanked the public for expressing themselves so feely on social media and in other public forums and forcing prime minister harris “to attempt to reply to their concerns and conceal the callous insensitivity that was so apparent in his address on Sunday night. Our people have demonstrated their power through social media and they should continue doing so.”

Pointing out that the public health crisis caused by COVID-19, Dr Douglas read off the confirmed cases in other Caribbean islands and the steps in these and other nations like the USA, UK, Canada, Dominican Republic where to contain the spread.

