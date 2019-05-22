Skinny Fabulous to unleash the power of soca on Rum and Rhythm

NEW YORK, NY – The leading Caribbean food and rum event in New York will be rocking under the power of Skinny Fabulous, the leading Vincentian soca artiste and Trinidad carnival 2019 road march winner, during Caribbean Week New York (CWNY2019).

‘Skinny’ whose real name is Gamal Doyle, will unleash his infectious energy and mesmerising performance skills on Rum & Rhythm, The Ultimate Caribbean Food and Rum Experience, at Capitale (130 Bowery in Manhattan) on Friday, 7 June 2019 from 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. It is this same versatility, incredible talent and ability to create a perfect marriage between soca and dancehall that led him to create history by becoming the first non-Trinidadian to win the road march title in the twin-island republic.

“Skinny Fabulous is an internationally and regionally acclaimed soca artiste, who has penned, produced and performed several hits including the 2019 Trinidad carnival road march hit, Famalay,” said Glen Beache, chief executive officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority. “Having him represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Rum & Rhythm, will enhance the mandate of the tourism authority of attracting increasing exposure to our destination. Skinny’s presence as an official cultural ambassador will also serve to highlight a major component of our culture, namely our premiere festival “Vincy Mas,” which takes place annually, culminating with two weeks of fun and frolic beginning the last Friday in June.”

Skinny Fabulous joined forces this year with Trinidadian titans Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin for the massively popular song “Famalay,” produced by Dominica’s Krishna ‘Dada’ Lawrence. This infectious song with its catchy phrasing has been ripping up the airwaves regionally and internationally. It was the first soca track to ever hit No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae Charts.

In addition to his many accolades as a singer, the skilled artiste has delved into philanthropy. He founded a scholarship for grade six students and masterminded a school’s talent search which targeted young singers from secondary schools nationwide. He has also launched The Dazzle Magazine, which provides exposure for young professionals, entrepreneurs as well as established businesses.

“CTO is honoured to have Skinny Fabulous showcase the authentic, complex but complementary nature of the Caribbean at Rum & Rhythm,” said Sylma Brown, director CTO-USA. “Skinny Fabulous’ music continues to motivate audiences throughout the Caribbean, and now, during Caribbean Week, in the spirit of festivals of the Caribbean, his artistry will inspire travel to our region.”

Rum & Rhythm is an event where memorable experiences are made. Recognised as the most exclusive and exquisite Caribbean food and rum affair in New York City, the event brings consumers, travel industry professionals and tourism officials on a magical cultural journey through the Caribbean by experiencing the eclectic cuisines, pulsating rhythms, camaraderie and quintessential experiences the region offers.

While the Rum & Rhythm represents the refined Caribbean cultural and gastronomic experience that the region is well known for, the event is also a major fundraiser for the CTO Scholarship Foundation, a charitable organisation that provides scholarships to Caribbean nationals desirous of pursuing studies in tourism and tourism-related subjects, who, without this assistance, could not pursue their dream of a career in the tourism industry.

Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased here. For more information about Rum and Rhythm Benefit™ and Caribbean Week New York, visit https://www.caribbeanweek.com.

