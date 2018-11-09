SJC, CCSS are schools table tennis champs!

Share This On:

(SNO) — Behind stellar performances from Zarianne Anthony, Lenore Adjodha, and Juelle St Claire, St Joseph’s Convent (SJC) dominated the schools’ table tennis championships on Monday, November 5, 2018 at the Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary School.

SJC captured first and second, and shared third place with Corinth Secondary.

The SJC A won the team tournament, defeating their B team (Mia George, Aviona Edmund, Joanna Theodore) 3-2 in a tightly contested match. The SJC C team (Angelique Richardson, Nhij Myers, Jeanelle Richardson) and Corinth Secondary (Suenelli Dorius, Fedora Moise, Shamika Blanc) both lost in the semis.

The boys’ competition saw Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (De’andre Calderon, Ishmel Moise, Shernan Jankie, Colvin Paul) winning both their quarterfinal match and semifinal matches 3-0, over Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School and Corinth Secondary (Saneil Bernard, Maxx William, Joel Charles, Nyhmia Auboti), respectively. In the final, CCSS conquered Babonneau Secondary (Kenneth John, Nate John, Zackim Malaykhan) 3-1.

Babonneau Secondary defeated Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (Mario St. Cyr, Alydon Thomas, Clement Charles Jr) 3-2 in the semis. SALCC beat Corinth Secondary for the third place trophy.

In a notable result, Corinth Secondary beat St Mary’s College 3-2 in a tightly contested match, making it the biggest upset of the tournament. SMC lost their first match when Corinth Secondary.

Saneil Bernard defeated Jwanyl Mattias 2-1, Corinth won the second match by default when SMC star player Jelanie Desauzay got to the tournament venue too late. With SMC down 2-0 and on the brink of elimination Shuawan Narcisse from SMC defeated Joel Charles 2-0. Jelanie then got the opportunity to play Corinth’s best player Saneil Bernard, conquering Saneil 2-0. With the match tied at 2-2 Maxx William played the deciding match winning 2-1 over SMC’s Jwanyl.

Eight teams entered the girls’ tournament, and a similar number contested the boys’ competition.