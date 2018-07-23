Sizzling Summer Nights at DFPS

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Duty Free Pointe Seraphine, a subsidiary of Invest Saint Lucia, will be putting on some sizzling summer fun over the next three months.

The first installment of this newly minted event, which will adopt a Carnival theme, takes place on Friday July 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Patrons of one of the island’s long-established malls, will be treated to major discounts from stores as well as prizes, giveaways and entertainment by a live band and DJ throughout the evening.

According to Operations Manager, Dawn Lambert, one of the main objectives of this initiative is to increase footfall to the facility particularly during the off season.

“We found it necessary to ensure we have consistent foot traffic throughout the year and to ensure DFPS remains top of mind among Saint Lucians and stay-over visitors as their go-to shopping facility.”

As a result of the staging of these three consecutive events, Lambert anticipates that there will be a marked increase in the overall brand awareness of Duty Free Pointe Seraphine.

“We expect Sizzling Summer Nights to not only enhance our Mall’s recognition locally, but also as a means to further improve the facility’s Trip Advisor ratings, particularly from hotel guests.

DFPS also hopes to increase its social media following and engagement, while simultaneously increasing tenant participation and satisfaction – something that is important to the overall success of the Mall.

The July event will feature DYP and MC Jordan. Tenants will be providing discounts and special deals to patrons in addition to prize giveaways. The August edition will take on a ‘beach theme’ while the final activity will be titled – “Super Saver September” culminating the series of events with further price reductions. As is the case in July, both the August and September end-of-month events will also feature live entertainment, discounts and giveaways.

Sizzling Summer Nights is being organized as part of DFPS’ thrust to maintain brand awareness and clue patrons in on the multiplicity of products and services available at the Mall, which has undergone a series of upgrades and aesthetical transformations in the past few months. One such change is the relocation of the cart vendors from the center of Phase One to the main entrance, adjacent to Diamonds International. This newly established ‘souvenir shack’ has not only made it easier to patronize the vendors, but has resulted in less congestion to the heavily trafficked walkways in Phase One.

“We want to capitalize on the opportunity that the Sizzling Summer Nights will provide to reintroduce DFPS to our local customers and also present the facility as the ideal shopping destination for stay over guests,” Lambert declared. “The ambiance, offerings and location all add to the ‘chill factor’ and ‘after-work hangout’ that DFPS is becoming known for given the free WIFI and offerings from The Rum Shop, Pink Papaya, Antillia Brewery, Ti Café, and more recently Noble Tree Coffee Shoppe.”

The Operations Manager is urging regular and would-be patrons to stay up to date on social media and listen in on local radio for more details and information on how they can win big with DFPS’ Sizzling Summer Nights.