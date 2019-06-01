Sizzla, Spice and Ding Dong to ignite Pigeon Island, St. Lucia this Saturday, June 1

(PRESS RELEASE) — Boasting the best line-up of the upcoming summer season, Magnum Xplosion will feature the biggest names in reggae and dancehall.

Veteran reggae/dancehall artiste Sizzla Kalongi, the new dancing king Ding Dong, and the lone female performer of the evening, Spice, will on Saturday, June 1 ignite Pigeon Island National Landmark in St. Lucia.

The event, a collaborative effort between Dotcom Entertainment, Epic Events and Peter and Co, distributors of the Magnum Tonic Wine brand in the country, will leave the St. Lucian audience eager for more as they aim for the show’s most ambitious staging yet.

“Dotcom sounds is a well known local entertainment company. We are known for some of the island’s most popular events including Water Wars and WOW paint fete. Our patrons have always been assured consistent quality and Magnum Xplosion 2019 will, like it did last year, far surpass every imaginable standard. I am elated to collaborate with Epic Events and PCD to deliver an exceptional show,” said Rontgen Charles, director of Dotcom Entertainment.

This year, patrons to the event can expect an even more dynamic arrangement and stunning atmosphere with the introduction of the Magnum Elite Xperience and Magnum Cabanas.

“Magnum Xplosion 2019 will be nothing short of amazing, not only because of the line-up but also because this year, we have specially engineered the Magnum Elite Xperience and Magnum Cabanas, giving patrons more ways to enjoy the show,” explained Sheldon Michel, director of Epic Events.

Anticipation continues to grow high as the Magnum Xplosion Stage Show Series prepares to roll into St. Lucia with its undeniable brazen energy, dynamic road shows and talented Magnum dancers.

“For us, a lot of preliminary work has gone into the event and we can already tell from the energy at our media launch, the road show stops, and on the street, that this event will be something truly impressive. Magnum Tonic Wine is big in St. Lucia and is experiencing positive growth. This show will without a doubt be the most memorable this year,” said Denver Alcee, brand manager for Magnum Tonic Wine.

Tickets to Magnum Xplosion are $45 general admission and $65 Magnum Elite Xperience. Cabana spaces are limited.

