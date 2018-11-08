Six Saint Lucians to participate Taiwan Vocational Training Project

(SNO) — Six Saint Lucians have been selected to participate in the 2018 Vocational Training Project for the Caribbean in Taiwan.

The project runs from November 12, 2018 to January 22, 2019 in the Asian country.

The participants from Saint Lucia will leave the island on Friday, November 9, 2018.

The programme is funded by the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) and designed to offer training courses in hospitality services.

In addition, the programme will foster and equip the participants with advanced professional skills to further develop and strengthen the human resource, vocational training system in Saint Lucia.