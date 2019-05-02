Six reasons to attend the 4th Caribbean POSHgirl Power Brunch

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

Ms. Oran C. Roebuck Karlyn Percil Naomi Cowan





Tortola, BVI — Women entrepreneurs around the Caribbean are signing up to attend the 2019 Caribbean POSHgirl POWER Brunch, the leading women’s networking event in the Caribbean that has returned for its breakout 4th year.

Of course, besides the stylish event — May 10-12 Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina in the British Virgin Islands and hosted by reggae star Naomi Cowan — being full of stirring speakers, hot treats and cool parties, here are six more reasons to book your tickets now:

1. Learn from brilliant keynote speakers. Karlyn Percil, is a Certified Growth Mindset & Emotional Intelligence Coach and CEO of SisterTalk, will unlock the secret to “collaboration vs. competition.” Oran C. Roebuck, Banco Popular senior vice president and VI regional manager will show you how to finally get a handle on personal finance — in style.

2. Attend dynamic breakout sessions. Want to learn how to give your words impact with business communication expert Tricia Homer? Grab some easy exercise tips in a Fit U HIIT session with fitness guru Jewel Turnbull? Or how about making your brand sizzle with Project Runway star Samantha Black? Leaders in beauty, style, money and power, and healthy living have the expertise you crave to make your business boom. Plus enjoy an exclusive acoustic performance by host Naomi Cowan.

Plus:

Hon. Sharie de Castro – BVI Junior Minister for Trade and Economic Development, Alexandra Durante – Owner of EC Soap Company

Shaina Smith – Managing Director & CEO of Smith & Associates BVI

K. Denaye Hinds – Director of Corporate Development of OBM International

Michelle Francheska Moreland – E-commerce Retail Entrepreneur

Leona Frett – Co-Owner of 5 Girls Ltd.

Nandi Flax – Owner of Samara Taron Designs

Akeema Crabbe, Adrianna Soverall, and Shantel Gray – Beauty Experts

3. Party central. Grab catered bites from award-winning chefs including BVI “Cake Boss” Gorvey Henry. Chic POSHgirl-inspired cocktails, and a DJ spinning tunes will the keep conversation flowing and the ideas percolating.

4. It’s a true immersive experience. Grab your besties for three-day weekend — with happy hours, spa sessions and fashion-forward pop-up shops, it’s all the best parts of your favourite girls’ trips rolled into one. The more the merrier: with the Me + My Bestie or Me + My Girls packages, you’ll get access to events, meals, and swag bags for your whole crew.

5. Build your network. You’ll clink drinks and trade ideas with smart, savvy women entrepreneurs, leaders, designers and vendors from around the Caribbean, who are as keen as you are on building their brands in fashion, entertainment, marketing, and retail.

6. Explore some of the beautiful islands in the Caribbean. Dance to the pulsating nightlife of Tortola Pier Park, explore a fashion-forward Scrub Island pop-up shop and beauty bar on Day Two, and kick back at a soca beach brunch on Day Three.

Sponsors include Road Town Wholesale, Cointreau, Grey Goose, Fiji Water, Popular, Premier Dental, 5 Girls Limited, LJD VI Block, Frett Knott Group, CCT BVI, the BVI Tourist Board, Bella Blooms, KDL Designs, OBM International, Sotheby’s BVI, JOMA Properties, Trefle Home, INNERE, PMI, and Skelton Group.

Registration is required this year for attendees and vendors. Vendors are encouraged to book early. For ticketed events on Day 2 and 3, visit www.caribbeanposh.com/powerbrunch2019 or see below for ticketing information.

Ticketing

Early Bird tickets includes discounted admission, event swag bags, tasty bites, POSHgirl-inspired cocktails, grooveworthy tunes, and networking. These seats are limited.

VIP tickets includes front-of-line access, early admission, event swag bags, front row seating, tasty bites, POSHgirl-inspired cocktails, grooveworthy tunes, and networking. These seats are also limited.

Vending tickets includes admission, event swag bag, vending table, business listings in magazine, tasty brunch-bites, POSHgirl-inspired cocktails, groove-worthy tunes, & networking.

( 0 ) ( 0 )