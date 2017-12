Six injured after vehicle plunges over precipice in La Croix Maingot

Six persons sustained minor injuries in a motor vehicle accident in La Croix Maingot around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, according to law enforcement sources.

Reports are that a Mitsubishi pickup van, registration number PJ3441, being driven by Andrew Leonce of Morne Fortune, went over a precipice.

One individual had to be carried up from the precipice on a back board.