Sitting of the Senate scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday, 31 July, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – A Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, 2018 with Papers to be laid and Bills to be presented by the Honourable Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Leader of Government Business.

The following Bill is down for consideration:

1. Immigration (Amendment)

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m.