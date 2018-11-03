Sir Viv named as CWI ambassador

Share This On:

(CMC) – Legendary former West Indies captain Sir Vivian Richards has been named to the Cricket West Indies Ambassadors programme ahead of the ICC Women’s World T20 20.

The 66-year-old Richards is a two-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner. He is also a National Hero of Antigua & Barbuda and is a member of the ICC Hall of Fame.

Sir Viv will make appearances to promote the tournament which will be played in Antigua, Guyana and St Lucia from November 9 to 24.

While saying it was a honour to be named an ambassador, Sir Viv said he hoped the West Indies women would successfully defend their title.

“I am truly honoured to be an ambassador and play my part in supporting the women’s game. This is a huge event to have come to our shores. I am doing this on behalf of Antigua & Barbuda and Cricket West Indies and all the stakeholders involved in women’s cricket. I am humbled to have the semis and final played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground as well — a symbol that we can host and deliver a major international event on the world stage,” Sir Viv said.

“I am really looking forward to this tournament. From the moment I heard it was coming to the region I wanted to be part of it. I really like the way our West Indies team is looking. We have the power of Deandra Dottin, the class of Hayley Matthews and the great batting and captaincy of Stafanie Taylor, along with some other excellent players. I believe they can win it again for us. They are a really good, professional group of players and they look fit and focused. Our girls are on top of their game and doing great things.”

He also called on fans from across the region to come out and support the team.

“I am hoping the fans come out in their numbers in all three venues and support this tournament. My message is ‘this is going to be big. It is going to be great’. If you look at the way the game is going and growing, you can see there is progress. People are keen to see how the game has developed, so now is the time to get on board and support. I will do everything I can to make this a success,” Sir Viv said.