UPDATE: Sir Michael Chastanet is awarded honour at Buckingham Palace, London

Sir Michael Chastanet has received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom (UK) — almost six months after it was announced that he had been made a Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael (KCMG) in December 2018.
The honour was bestowed on Sir Michael for his outstanding contribution to business, commerce, and Saint Lucia’s national development.
A reception was held at the High Commission in London by High Commissioner Guy Mayers to help Sir Michael celebrate this prestigious award and achievement.
Sir Michael Chastanet was accompanied by his son and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet along with his wife and other members of his family. The event was well attended by members of the Saint Lucian diaspora in London.
Prime Minister Chastanet spoke about his father’s hard work and dedication to the people of Saint Lucia. He also reminded his fellow countrymen and women about his government’s commitment towards the welfare of the island.
“My government is doing it’s best for the people of Saint Lucia,” said the prime minister, who is also on a trade mission with his Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph to the UK, to source new markets for Saint Lucian products.
Sir Michael said he was pleased with the honour and went on to elaborate on how hard work and determination got him to where he is today.
“I started a very long time ago. I had to look after my siblings as I was the only one without a degree in my family,” said the sprightly 83-year-old.
“I have always called Saint Lucia home,” he added.
Say what you may about this man, but you can never degrade or subtract the work he has done for St Lucians with regards to Employment. He is no politician so i want to make this abundantly clear that i am not here to defend any party or show loyalty to any party they all can rot in hell for all i care, i am simply here to say that he deserves the award if you do something good you deserve to be commended for it , i am happy for him and his family, and hopes he continues finding ways to help the country develop and to move forward. All the Best Sir Michael Chastanet.
I wish to congratulate Sir Michael Chastanet on being given a knighthood by Prince Charles in London. I was one of the sizeable crowd who attended the ceremony or after party kept for him at the High Commission in London. He spoke well and so did his son the PM. I was impressed with his verbiage and verbatim. He spoke about his love for the people of St Lucia and how he has helped many people find employment on the island.
The ceremony was well kept and I was wondering who paid to keep this event. Was this being sponsored by the taxpayers of St Lucia or the private funds of the new Sir? I guess one can argue that he has paid his taxes and that of his many workers and so taxpayers money was being used efficiently.
If it was taxpayers money being used then maybe this explains why there was not much food and drinks available. Normally at events like these, you would expect drinks to flow on tap and food served without mercy. Both food and drinks were rationing. The small portions that were being served must have run out quickly. The kitchen/hall from where it was being served was almost empty. I Have seen this place being filled with endless drinks and food in the past. This time there was not much. To add further to our misery the fire alarm went off and the fire brigade had to be called. The little bit of food that was being warmed up must have roasted the fire alarm and hence the commotion. The staff of the High Commission and some of its close people were NOT very friendly. Other than this the ceremony went well. I was hoping for much-cooked food and soft drinks from St Lucia but it was not to be. I was left thirsty and hungry and could not wait to get home to eat my dinner. Now I know whose funds may have been used to host this event. Other than this the HC hosted a good ceremony with lovely St Lucian music. Well Done High Commissioner.
Continue enjoying the spending the people money
Congratulations Sir. Micheal.