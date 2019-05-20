UPDATE: Sir Michael Chastanet is awarded honour at Buckingham Palace, London

Share This On:

Sir Michael Chastanet has received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom (UK) — almost six months after it was announced that he had been made a Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael (KCMG) in December 2018.

The honour was bestowed on Sir Michael for his outstanding contribution to business, commerce, and Saint Lucia’s national development.

A reception was held at the High Commission in London by High Commissioner Guy Mayers to help Sir Michael celebrate this prestigious award and achievement.

Sir Michael Chastanet was accompanied by his son and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet along with his wife and other members of his family. The event was well attended by members of the Saint Lucian diaspora in London.

Prime Minister Chastanet spoke about his father’s hard work and dedication to the people of Saint Lucia. He also reminded his fellow countrymen and women about his government’s commitment towards the welfare of the island.

“My government is doing it’s best for the people of Saint Lucia,” said the prime minister, who is also on a trade mission with his Agriculture Minister Ezechiel Joseph to the UK, to source new markets for Saint Lucian products.

Sir Michael said he was pleased with the honour and went on to elaborate on how hard work and determination got him to where he is today.

“I started a very long time ago. I had to look after my siblings as I was the only one without a degree in my family,” said the sprightly 83-year-old.

“I have always called Saint Lucia home,” he added.

