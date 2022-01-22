 

January 23, 2022

As January 23rd approaches — the shared birthdate of Saint Lucia’s two Nobel Laureates – the planned national program is expected to reach its ultimate high on that Sunday, when several activities will commemorate the birthdays of Sir Arthur Lewis and Honourable Derek Walcott.

A Sunday highlight will be the screening of the production ‘Pandemic Diaries’, a documentary play presented by the Creative and Performing Arts Club of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), via Facebook, YouTube and local TV stations from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Various entities have staged and sponsored different activities on the national calendar, including the SALCC, which hosted the Sir Arthur Lewis Memorial Lecture on January 20, delivered by Dr. Gervan Fearon, President of Brown College in Toronto, Canada.
The SALCC also hosted the annual wreath-laying ceremony for Lewis and Walcott, both buried within the grounds of the college, followed by an Open House at the Derek Walcott Library.

SALCC’s final Nobel Laureate memorial 2022 event will be on January 28, when the WORRRD-UP Poetry Slam will take place at the National Cultural Center, featuring eight young poets.

