Sir Arthur Lewis Community College- Transforming to meet the needs of the business community

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College has appointed a New Principal Dr. Keith Nurse who formerly served at the University of the West Indies as the World Trade Center Organization Chair, Executive Director of UWI Consulting Inc, among other impressive previous positions.

Dr. Nurse has commenced charting an exciting new course for the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, which he sees as being a pivotal institution as St. Lucia seeks to navigate the 4th Industrial Revolution with all its rapidly changing and emerging new challenges.

Becoming more relevant to the needs of this global economy, and serving the development aspirational needs of the society and the evolving economy is front and center of the transformation that Dr. Nurse seeks to champion at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. Alluding to new courses and programs as well as innovative partnerships with international education and training institutions, when he addressed the first SALCC Graduation he presided over, the business community looks forward with great anticipation as to how the Community College will seek to serve their needs.

Meeting the new and emerging labour market needs and creating entrepreneurs who can maneuver in a digital world where Artificial Intelligence and the green and blue economy will dominate is on the agenda of both Dr. Nurse and the business community.

On March 19th at the Bay Gardens Hotel, the business community will be looking forward to getting I insight as to what they can expect from the “new SALCC”, and of course how they may be able to partner to meet the human resource needs.

An avid admirer of Sir Arthur Lewis who the Community College is names after, Dr. Nurse agrees whole heartedly with the assertion by Lewis that “the fundamental cure for poverty is not money but knowledge”.

Members of the Business Community and wider society are invited to attend what is expected to be an informative and powerful Executive Luncheon and are encouraged to confirm their participation early by contacting the chamber via email at [email protected] or telephone 452 3165.

Further detail can be also sourced via our website www.stluciachamber.org.

