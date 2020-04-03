Don't Miss

Singer Bill Withers dead at 81

By New York Daily News
April 3, 2020

In this June 21, 2006 file photo, singer-songwriter Bill Withers poses in his office in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (Reed Saxon/AP)

(New York Daily News) — Music icon Bill Withers, known for the hits “Lean on Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day” and many others, has died from heart complications, his family said in a statement Friday.

The 81-year-old singer and songwriter died Monday in Los Angeles.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father,” the family wrote. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

