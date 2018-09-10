“Sincere thanks Saint Lucia” — All 21 prisoners now back in BVI

(BVI NEWS) — All 21 inmates who were transferred to a St Lucian prison facility after Hurricane Irma have now returned to the BVI.

Eleven had returned up to recently and the final 10 came back on September 6 — the day that marks the one-year anniversary of the hurricane.

The inmates returning on that day can be described as symbolic since it was Irma that compromised Her Majesty’s Prison in Balsam Ghut and forced local authorities to have the prisoners temporarily transferred to St Lucia.

Governor Augustus Jaspert and government minister Myron Walwyn – who are jointly responsible for the prison – said in a statement on Thursday: “We are satisfied with key repairs completed at the facility and we are pleased to inform the Virgin Islands community that we are ready to accommodate our inmates in a safe and conducive environment.”

“We express sincere thanks to the government and people of St Lucia and the director and staff of the Bordelais Correctional Facility for their assistance and cooperation over the past months.”

They continued: “We also thank the families of the individuals who are now returning, for their patience whilst our facility has been undergoing repairs.”

The 21 BVI inmates who had been chosen for the transfer were what authorities described as ‘high-risk’ prisoners.