Sickout at SMC prompts call for urgent meeting among education officials

Responding to a sickout by teachers on Tuesday, education officials were scheduled to meet today, Wednesday, Nov. 8 to resolve the issue surrounding the non-appointment of a principal and vice principal of St. Mary’s College (SMC), according to reliable sources.

Reports are that only 13 teachers turned up for work at SMC on Tuesday.

The teachers were reportedly protesting the non-appointment of a vice principal, more so after Don Howell, who was appointed acting vice principal in 2016, was returned to his substantive post.

Howell is also general secretary of the St. Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU).

The school has been without a principal after the recent retirement of Rohan Seon, who had been principal for many years.

Parents and teachers are blaming Seon, the school officials, and particularly the Teachers Commission for not putting any succession plan in place.

SLTU President Julian Monrose said despite the recommendation by the Ministry of Education, Howell was not confirmed to the vice principal post and he warned that if something is not done soon the union is prepared to take further action.

A teacher-in-charge has been managing the school affairs for the past several days.

According to sources, Teaching Services Commission officials are scheduled to meet Wednesday to decide on the appointment of a vice principal.