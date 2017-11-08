Sickout at SMC prompts call for urgent meeting among education officials

Responding to a sickout by teachers on Tuesday, education officials were scheduled to meet today, Wednesday, Nov. 8 to resolve the issue surrounding the non-appointment of a principal and vice principal of St. Mary’s College (SMC), according to reliable sources.
Reports are that only 13 teachers turned up for work at SMC on Tuesday.
The teachers were reportedly protesting the non-appointment of a vice principal, more so after Don Howell, who was appointed acting vice principal in 2016, was returned to his substantive post.
Howell is also general secretary of the St. Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU).
The school has been without a principal after the recent retirement of Rohan Seon, who had been principal for many years.
Parents and teachers are blaming Seon, the school officials, and particularly the Teachers Commission for not putting any succession plan in place.
SLTU President Julian Monrose said despite the recommendation by the Ministry of Education, Howell was not confirmed to the vice principal post and he warned that if something is not done soon the union is prepared to take further action.
A teacher-in-charge has been managing the school affairs for the past several days.
According to sources, Teaching Services Commission officials are scheduled to meet Wednesday to decide on the appointment of a vice principal.
Not having a succession plan has been a big problem in St. Lucia for some time now. Not only in Education but the other ministries as well.
Monrose why you didn't take steps for the students being bulled at the primary school in town. To much politics.
Feels like I'm in the twilight zone in my sweet st.lucia..
lol when nobody actually considered the reality that seon had to retire eventually
Seon is not to blame at all. He is retired and has no hand in making a succession plan for the school. The employer needs to do that. And the task is given to the TSC, and hence they are to be held accountable.
But is Howell using the union for his personal gain, along with his faithful President. Oh well.
With that said, If Howell was doing a good job, he needs to be confirmed in the post, especially is he is duly qualified, or advertise the post to have someone fill it at the soonest. Im a teacher and in shocked my union is active, whereas my school has issues we have written about for years now. Sigh
Monrose I just hope you are not using the union, yourself and Howell being president and GS, to secure a job for the boy. It now put our union in a unfavourable position where it now seems there is a PERSONAL interest and conflict of interest in the case of Howell.
With that said, the TSC needs to meet more often and be more proactive as there are way too many running acting position where persons are sent back to substantive posts?
P.S. Wasnt Howell lastly at the union office as the GS? Why didnt he return there? Oh he set a good precedent giving up his secondment but holding on to the union GS post.
Too much politics in my union.
Sincerely
A teacher in town
It certainly seems like that is what is going on there.