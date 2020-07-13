Siblings Dominique and Ava place 1st and 4th in Common Entrance

WhatsApp Email 2 Shares

By MERRICK ANDREWS, Staff Reporter

(St. Lucia News Online) — Dominique C. George of Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary is not only Saint Lucia’s top achiever in this year’s Common Entrance examinations.

He is also the son of Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, and his sister and schoolmate, Ava M. George, placed fourth overall.

Dominique scored 98.22 percent. Ava was not far behind with 96.22.

“I feel very elated, excited but mostly I am overjoyed,” he told HTS News4orce.

Describing the examinations, he said: “… A little tricky, some parts, but in the end, I came through.”

He was assigned to attend St. Mary’s College.

Regarding his sister’s success, Dominique said: “I feel very happy for her. She has great potential…”

Ava was equally happy for her brother. She said: “I feel very happy for him because I know he worked to get the first place and I know that he is very happy to get first.”

Ava is happy to have achieved her goal: passing for her “dream school” — Convent.

“I feel excited and happy because… I’ve worked so hard and I’ve achieved my goal. And I feel as if I’ve reached where I wanted to be, so I am happy I passed for my dream school.,” she told HTS.

In the exams, Ava told HTS that her “strong points” were problem-solving and the essay “but I still think the multiple-choice… was … easy for me”.

Their father Christian George described his children’s preparation for the exams as “quite intense”.

He told HTS that he “did a lot of work with them” but he also gave credit to their tutor “Mr. Nestor” whom he said was “extremely helpful”.

“We all played our part, basically,” Christian said.

Ethlene Leonce, principal of Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary, which is historically a top-performing school, congratulated all the students and praised the parents who home-schooled their children during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Leonce also congratulated the top student, Dominique, saying he has made everyone proud.

Carmen Rene Memorial’s Jeanic M. Polius, who scored 96.78 percent and is assigned to St. Joseph’s Convent, placed second.

Camille Henry Memorial’s Tricetahn U. Francis with 96.22, who heads to St. Mary’s College, placed third.

See below the top 10 list released by the Ministry of Education on Monday morning, July 13 via Facebook live:



