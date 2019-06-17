Don't Miss
Shots fired at the site of Raptors championship parade, two arrested

By Nick Ashbourne
June 17, 2019

First responders attended to an injured person after shots were fired during the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship victory celebration near Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

(YAHOO SPORTS) — Gunshots were fired nearby the stage where the Toronto Raptors parade celebration was taking place on Monday, leading to two arrests.

The celebration continued briefly on stage, but quickly came to a halt as everyone sought out more clarity about the situation.

Eventually the site of the celebration itself, Nathan Phillips Square, was cleared and the celebration continued as planned.

However, the chaos was not limited to the site of the celebration. After the situation seemed to stabilize, there were also reports of a shooter at the nearby Eaton Centre mall.

The Toronto Police put out a tweet making the situation more clear at 4:21 p.m., confirming not only the shooting, but also stating that they’d taken two people into custody and recovered two firearms. The investigation is ongoing.

