Shortlisted nominees for 2018 Annual Youth Awards to be announced on Wednesday

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports will host a press conference on Wednesday, April 24 to announce the distinguished shortlisted nominees for the 2018 Annual Youth Awards.

The briefing will begin 10 a.m. at the department’s conference room, located on the first floor of the Chreiki Building on Micoud Street, Castries.

The following officials will be in attendance: Liota Charlemagne-Mason, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports; Mary Wilfred, director of youth in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports; and Nyron Taylien, Youth Month Planning Committee chairman.

Wednesday’s press conference precedes the 2018 Annual Youth Awards Ceremony slated for Saturday, April 27, where the outstanding achievements of youth, over the past year, will be celebrated via 20 award categories.

The prestigious National Youth Awards will be held at the Finance Administrative Center in Pointe Seraphine, Castries, from 7 p.m.

( 0 ) ( 0 )