Shop for 14-days, BVI going on complete lockdown in 3 days

(BVI NEWS) – Government is designating three consecutive days for residents to stock up on supplies and conduct essential business before the BVI enters another 24-hour lockdown that will last for 14 days.

During this designated stock-up period, the first letter of a person’s surname will be used to determine when he/she will be allowed to leave their homes to access essential goods and services.

Premier Andrew Fahie made that announcement during a live public broadcast on Tuesday, April 1.

He said persons with surnames beginning with the letters ‘A’ through to ‘I’ will be allowed to leave their homes to stock up and conduct essential business between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday, April 2.

Persons with surnames beginning with the letters ‘J’ through to ‘R’ will be allowed the same privilege during the same hours on Friday, April 3, while residents with surnames beginning with the letters ‘S’ through to ‘Z’ will be permitted out on Saturday, April 4.

Don’t leave home if under mandatory quarantine

“No one under mandatory quarantine will be allowed to leave his/her home during this period and measures will be implemented as to how they would receive essential supplies,” Premier Fahie said.

He said these measures involve the establishment of a Client Support Centre for quarantined persons. This support centre will be managed by the Office of the Deputy Governor and the newly-installed Health Emergency Operations Centre.

“Those persons in the vulnerable categories must also remain at home and receive their essential and basic supplies through home deliveries.”

Shop for 14 days!

The Premier also said essential workers listed in the curfew order as well as those shopping for ‘vulnerable categories’ (the sick and elderly), will be allowed an extended time period to shop. These persons will be permitted out to access the basic and essential services between 6 am and 8 am.

Only one person per household is allowed out to access these essential goods and services.

“Persons permitted outside their homes to use essential services must only leave their homes to go directly to those places of business and go straight back home. I remind you to do what is right and do not congregate anywhere or visit anyone while you leave your home,” Fahie said.

Premier further advised resident to “shop for a minimum of 14 days”.

Gov’t partners with FSN to assist families experiencing hardship

In the meantime, the government has partnered with the Family Support Network (FSN) to provide assistance to families who are experiencing hardship. Those families are invited to visit the FSN during the three-day stock-up period to get supplies.

These vulnerable families are further invited to contact the FSN at 284-499-0999 or 284-542-2085.

Following the three days of limited and managed curfew — which ends at 6 pm on Saturday, April 4 — the territory will enter 14 days of 24-hour lockdown.

