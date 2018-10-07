Don't Miss
Shooting reported in Bisee, stabbing in Bois Den, Jacmel

By SNO Staff
October 7, 2018
(SNO) — A man from Bisee, Castries was shot multiple times and a man from Bois Den, Jacmel sustained a stab wound, in separate incidents this weekend, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting incident occurred this morning (Sunday, Oct. 7) in Bisee, after 3 a.m. The victim, Danell Theophane, aka ‘Small Boy’, was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is reported to be in stable condition. Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The stabbing incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 6 in Bois Den, Jacmel. The victim, Raphius Fontellio, 22, was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance in stable condition after he sustained a stab wound to the left side of his back. Unofficial reports are that he has since left the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not available at posting time.

