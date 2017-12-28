Don't Miss
Shooting at Balata (police release)

By RSLPF
December 28, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which resulted in the death of Terhanz St. Marie.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2017, about 9:00pm. Officers attached to the Babonneau Police Station responded to a report of shooting in Balata, Babonneau.

Upon arrival it was revealed twin brothers namely Yohance St. Marie and Terhanz St. Marie, both 23 year old residents of Balata, sustained apparent gunshot wounds during the said incident.

They were both transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance, where Terhanz St. Marie was pronounced dead on arrival by a Medical Doctor. Yohance St. Marie is presently admitted in stable in condition.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

This brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to fifty six (56).

