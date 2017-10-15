Shooting and armed robbery in Vieux Fort

A young male was the victim of a shooting incident in Bruceville, Vieux Fort on Saturday night, Oct. 14, according to reports.

The victim, a resident of Bruceville, was reportedly approached by two assailants around 9 p.m.

Several shots were fired in the victim’s direction, with one hitting him in the left buttock.

He was transported to St. Jude Hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

In a separate incident on the same day, a young man was robbed at gunpoint after he was approached by about three assailants.

The armed robbery occurred in the vicinity of the Vieux roundabout.

A round was discharged by one of the assailants after the robbery.

The victim was not harmed.

It was not immediately clear if anyone has been arrested for either incidents.

More details on both incidents later.