Shooter’s brother ‘dumbfounded’

(BBC) – The brother of the Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, who lives in Orlando, told CNN he is “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting.

“We can’t understand what happened,” Eric Paddock said.

“He’s not an avid gun guy at all. The fact that he had those kind of weapons is just – where the hell did he get automatic weapons? He has no military background or anything like that.

“He’s just a guy who lived in a house in Mesquite, drove down and gambled in Las Vegas.”