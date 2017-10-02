Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Shooter’s brother ‘dumbfounded’

By BBC
October 2, 2017
Stephen Paddock

(BBC) – The brother of the Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, who lives in Orlando, told CNN he is “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting.

“We can’t understand what happened,” Eric Paddock said.

“He’s not an avid gun guy at all. The fact that he had those kind of weapons is just – where the hell did he get automatic weapons? He has no military background or anything like that.

“He’s just a guy who lived in a house in Mesquite, drove down and gambled in Las Vegas.”

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. joseph
    October 2, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    DO WE REALLY NEED TO DWELL ON THE EVILS OF THE USA?

    Reply

