Shem Meluce Muziq charges everyone to remain safe and follow the directives of health officials and the GOSL

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The management of Shem Meluce Musiq takes this very critical time in St. Lucian and World history, to extend prayers and comfort to everyone, more so, those who continue to risk their lives to ensure the containment of the contagion.

We understand that home isolation and quarantine may be very difficult for persons who are accustomed with the “busy”-ness that is associated with balancing work, family and social life, however, Shem Meluce Muziq would like to remind everyone to take heed to the measures that have been set in place by the Ministry of Health and the Government of St. Lucia. Though seemingly stringent, these measures have been put in place for the safety of us all. We also urge everyone to make proper use of the “311” relief packages and do not use this as an opportunity for pranking.

With this in mind, Shem Meluce Muziq also wishes to inform everyone, as promised, that the Lead the Way Album is now available for purchase online on all major distribution outlets. For more information, feel free to contact Shem Meluce Muziq on Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp.

Lead the way in fighting the spread of the Coronavirus by choosing to remain home!!

( 0 ) ( 0 )