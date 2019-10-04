“She still deserves love”: Botham Jean’s brother on hug with Amber Guyger after murder sentence

Share This On:
(ABC13) — The brother of Botham Jean spoke to “Good Morning America” about his courtroom hug with former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger and why he chose to forgive her.
Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean when she walked into the wrong apartment.
When asked what compelled him to hug and forgive her, right there in the courtroom, Brandt Jean said, “I knew that, I just told her, that I forgave. And with usual instances… the words only, they mean something. But I felt like that wasn’t enough… that was just my gesture, my decision of letting her know that I truly forgive her.”
“If you are trying to forgive her, understand that she is a human being. She still deserves love. She made a mistake that she probably truly regrets, so if you want to forgive her, just understand that God forgave you. And I know that every time I ask God for forgiveness, he forgives me. So who am I to not forgive someone who asks. I waited one year to hear ‘I’m sorry’ and I’m grateful for that. And it’s why I forgive her.”
Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The racists are out in force. If they would expect the same energy working and providing for their children, they may provide something positive to this world. Otherwise they should suck the end of a 12 gauge.
Shut the hell up you big dummy!
Remarkable young man. Don't ever regret your words. Straight from your heart. You made the bible come alive and touch lives of many. God exalt humility. Your future is bright...just a matter when you will see God's blessings been revealed. One life. One love. God is watching from a distance.
I pray that God will open your eyes. You are Spiritual blind.
Bro I am Lucian and no way in hell I can forgive her for what she did....not even for one billion dollars....there are thing that can not be forgiven and that's one of them....
I pray that God will open your eyes.
Man quiet, I see you on the stand looking all shocked and perplexed. You should have put your thoughts on paper and come and read it out, may be you would have more time to think, instead of that mess you did there.
Begging for hugs and saying I love you pisssss!! Do you even realize black people fighting against police brutality in America. Colin kappenic
Had to take a knee and lost his job, but you up there shucking and jiving with white folks !
I can’t believe they still let you go in tv after this mess !
She's not the only one that needs to be forgiven but all you who are blinded by the devil. My brother I'm proud of you for taking such a bold stand for Jesus your reward is in heaven.