Shawn Edward and Dennery bid farewell to Matthew Joseph and Margaret Mathurin

(St. Lucia News Online) — Parliamentary Representative for Dennery North reported on his Facebook page the passing of two community members whom he said were his “very good friends”.

Two separate funeral services were held on Saturday, April 18 for Matthew Joseph and Margaret Mathurin at the St. Michaels’ Parish church in La Ressource, Dennery. Joseph’s service was held in the morning and Mathurin’s in the early afternoon.

“Let us spare a thought for two families of Grand Riviere (Mabouya Valley) who had the painful task of bidding farewell to loved ones in separate ceremonies at La Ressource earlier today,” Edward said.

The former sports minister said Matthew was a hardworking, proud father and solid family man.

“He was also a tried and tested soldier of the Labour Party,” he said.

Edward said Margaret was a “bubbly character, so full of energy, so full of life. She was a hardworking woman. Like Matthew, she had a strong family orientation”.

“She too was very passionate about her politics… a staunch advocate of the UWP. They were both very good friends of mine. Eternal rest grant unto them and let…” Edward said.