Shareholder governments secure US$7 million loan for LIAT

) – Regional airline LIAT is expected to end the year with a loss of US$13.25 million as a result of the impact of extreme weather during this hurricane season.
As a result, the shareholder governments of the cash-strapped carrier have secured a US$7 million loan to help the airline cope.
Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, who is chair of LIAT’s shareholder governments, told a press conference earlier this week that between June and September, LIAT cancelled 408 flights, compared to 67 in 2016.
“This translates into revenue loss of EC$5 million (One EC dollar =US$0.37 cents) ,” Gonsalves said.
He said the airline lost a lot of revenue because it could not fly into Dominica, St Martin, Tortola, and Puerto Rico, all of which were battered by hurricanes over the past two months.
“These markets account for 30 per cent of the total flights and 35 per cent of total revenue,” Gonsalves said.
He said loads on regular flights fell because of the general uncertainty in the market, arising from the disasters.
The shareholder governments met last week to discuss progress on decisions taken earlier this year concerning further reforms in the airline.
At the meeting, they were told that the estimated financial impact of the adverse weather this hurricane season is US$6.5 million and the market recovery is expected to take nine to 12 months.
He said the best-case scenario for loss in revenue for October to December puts the anticipated loss at US$4.6 million.
“And, for instance, continuing, we will lose about US$780,000 on the St Martin route, about US$1.3 million on the Tortola route, US$1.35 million on the Dominica route, about a quarter million (US) dollars on the Puerto Rico route, and about US$950,000 on other routes with the depression of the market.”
Gonsalves said that the budget that the airline had for 2017 was for total revenue of EC$112.1 million with operating expenses at EC$109.3 million, to give the airline an operating profit of EC$2.8 million.
This is in addition to interest, income and other expenses of EC$2.6 million, to give a net profit of EC$200,00 and a net profit overall of about EC$500,000
“But it is going to turn out that we are going to have a loss of about EC$35.6 million. That is what is forecast because the total revenues is going to be about EC$94 million, the operating expenses about EC$105 million, which would give you EC$11 million for the operating loss and then we have to add EC$2.2 million for interest income and other expenses, US$13.25 million the total loss overall in EC$35.5 million dollars.”
Gonsalves said that for LIAT to meet its expenses for the period, the shareholders have to put in additional monies.
He said that the US$7 million, borrowed from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), is a15-year loan with a moratorium of five years and an interest rate of 1 per cent.
Antigua and Barbuda will be responsible for US$2.4 million, Barbados for US$3.72 million and St Vincent and the Grenadines for US$840,000 reflecting their respective percentage shares.
Dominica is also a shareholder of LIAT.
The severe weather is an excuse. To be blunt, LIAT is a corporate dinosaur that needs to be pulled off the financial life support of the hard-working taxpayers of St. Lucia and other shareholder islands.
LIAT (Leave Island Any Time) has, over the past 30 years has been, at best, a tenuous business venture that has been, arguably , questionably mismanaged fiscally and seemingly has retained the organizational culture of entitlement characteristic of many publicly funded operations.
Certain Caribbean airlines grow old and don't evolve for whatever reason.
Air Jamaica is a prime example. Ask our PM given his prior executive role in the airline.
It is time is long past for LIAT to face reality and present an aggressive and pragmatic strategy for restructuring that recognizes the global concept of "Open Skis" (open the market to competitors and et them offer us choices) as to other service providers that could do the job more effectively, as well as recognizing that technology is such that there are now other feasible modes of inter-island passenger capacity that offer viable, climate change friendly, and cheaper options such as high-speed catamarans and ferries.
Having chatted over the years with several friends in other jurisdictions both in executive-level roles in both airlines and in the regulatory side, there is clear agreement that LIAT is a bit of a laughing stock in the world of civil aviation in the Western Hemisphere, and has been compared off-the-record to a fat, dumb and spoiled adult child that is still sponging money from parents rather than going out and getting a job.
Users of this service will get an ease when shareholder governments cease this miserable pattern of corporate welfarism. We are happy that Saint Lucia, up to now, is not part of this cruel regional joke. When will it end?
Governments are wasting taxpayers money at every turn. To keep up the patronage of keeping workers employed in their respective countries, they are throwing good money after bad.
LIAT must be liquidated and useful assets sold, or bought over by a new company to become profitable. When will business sense prevail?
Any unpaid landing fees to Saint Lucia must be converted into an asset. That is the only way that Saint Lucia should sensibly commit financially to LIAT.
If the government cannot get revenue from LIAT landing fees, it might as well give a similar incentive to another carrier. CARICOM must work for Saint Lucia, and not the other way round.
More money down the drain.