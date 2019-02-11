Shaggy wins second Grammy

Share This On:

(Jamaica Observer) — Shaggy has added a second Grammy to his name. His collaborative album, 44/876, with British rocker Sting won the award for Best Reggae Album.

The announcement was made at The Grammy’s premiere ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles a short while ago.

The other nominees in the category are: Reggae Forever – Etana; A Matter of Time – Protoje; As the World Turns — Black Uhuru; and Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley.

This is Shaggy’s sixth nomination. He previously won in 1996 for Boombastic.