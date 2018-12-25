Several injured in multi-vehicle Christmas Day accident in Dennery

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 11 Shares

(SNO) — At least four individuals sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle accident in Thomazo, Dennery on Tuesday, Christmas Day, according to the St. Lucia Fire Service.

Most of the victims were on a Toyota Hiace and Suzuki Vitara that both collided, causing two other vehicles to get involved in the accident, officials said.

Two persons were trapped and had to be cut from the Vitara.

All the injured were transported to hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

Dennery and Castries fire stations responded to the accident that occurred around midday.