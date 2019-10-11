Seven Saint Lucian resorts make coveted international list

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) joins with the entire Saint Lucian tourism industry in celebrating the destination’s successes during this 2019 travel award season.

Saint Lucian resorts are once again amongst the very best in the recently released 2019 Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards.

The 32nd annual edition of this internationally renowned awards announced its Top 50 Resorts in the Caribbean Islands with seven Saint Lucian resorts making the coveted list – more than any other island in the Eastern Caribbean.

Jade Mountain topped the list followed by Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort; Cap Maison; Anse Chastanet Resort; Ladera Resort; The Landings Resort & Spa; and Rendezvous Resort.

The announcement represents another significant achievement for the destination and is a direct reflection of the high degree of excellence demonstrated by the thousands of Saint Lucians who work tirelessly within the local industry.

“We are elated to see such a healthy representation of our outstanding Saint Lucian resorts celebrated in the 2019 Conde Nast Reader’s Choice Awards,” remarked SLHTA President Karolin Troubetzkoy, “their success epitomises their staff’s daily commitment to providing the best possible experience to every visitor to our shore. Furthermore, these awards, along with the many others the destination receives each year is truly an undeniable testament to the fact that the Saint Lucian visitor experience is unmatched.”.

The SLHTA has made human resource development one of its key mandates throughout the last few years. The Association has provided, through tens of thousands of dollars in funding, monthly training opportunities to every level of hospitality professional, in every sector.

The Association’s regular training and development workshops provide instruction in the areas of service quality, knowledge of industry trends, and improving employee confidence and performance in their respective areas.

“We know that client experience and satisfaction is driven by the quality of the daily interactions they have while on island and it is only reasonable to draw a direct connection between the success of the destination and the excellence of our hospitality professionals,” added SLHTA CEO, Noorani Azeez. “Therefore, these achievements represent a golden opportunity to drive even more of our resources into the development of our people as it truly is through their continued growth that the success of our industry lies”.

( 0 ) ( 0 )