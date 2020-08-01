Seven injured in Bexon accidents

(St. Lucia News Online) — Bexon has been the location of at least two motor vehicle accidents since Thursday, according to emergency officials.

In the lasted incident, at least six people were injured after a minibus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV), travelling in opposite directions on the highway, collided on Saturday, August 1, around 10 a.m.

The victims were transported via ambulance to the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH). Their current medical status is not available.

The other accident occurred minutes after 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 when a male motorcyclist crashed into a utility pole.

The injured rider was transported via ambulance to the OKEUH in a stable condition. His medical status is however unknown at this time.