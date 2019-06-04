Don't Miss
UPDATE: At least two injured in Vieux Fort accident (see videos)

By St. Lucia News Online
June 4, 2019

At least two persons have sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident near the airport in Vieux Fort this afternoon, according to reports.

Details are sketchy at this time, however, based on preliminary reports the accident involved at least two vehicles, a pickup van, and sports utility vehicle (SUV). St. Lucia News Online understands that two persons were on board the SUV and they both sustained serious injuries.

The accident occurred directly opposite the Hewanorra International Airport around midday, according to preliminary reports.

No additional information was immediately available but we will continue to update this page as we get more details.

See two video clips of the aftermath of the accident at the end of the article and photo.

More details later

 

