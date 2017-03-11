BOSL
Multiple casualties in Micoud accident

By SNO Staff
March 11, 2017

micoudaccident-1At least four persons were injured during a collision between a minibus and a truck along the Micoud-Vieux Fort Highway, near the Anse Ger/Desruisseaux  gap, around 3 p.m. today (March 11), according to information obtained by St. Lucia News Online.

The truck, which was carrying concrete blocks, overturned.

No further details available.

  1. ras kadia
    March 11, 2017 at 5:53 PM

    Wow

  2. Life is precious
    March 11, 2017 at 5:40 PM

    Authorities need to take away this particular Mimi bus drivers licence permanently. I had my share of reckless driving experience riding inboard this bus.

