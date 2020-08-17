(PRESS RELEASE) – Serenity at Coconut Bay, Saint Lucia’s newest couples-only luxury resort, reopened its doors on August 1, 2020.

The resort has also just been named a 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner in three categories: ranking first in Caribbean Luxury Hotels, and ranking second and third, respectively, for Caribbean Hotels for Romance and for Caribbean Hotels overall. These awards exemplify travelers’ ultimate favorite, top 1% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“We were all very excited to reopen having been focused on making the Serenity experience even better than ever, and the team was thrilled to welcome back our guests,” says Mark Adams, President and CEO of Serenity at Coconut Bay. “At the same time, we are so grateful to be recognized with multiple 2020 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards. We are so proud too because these accolades are based on reviews by our discerning guests who share their personal experiences and enthusiasm about their time with us. We’ll set our bar for outstanding service and amenities even higher now as we work to exceed our guests’ expectations for a romantic and worry-free getaway.”

Serenity at Coconut Bay reopens having received its COVID-19 certification from the Government of Saint Lucia’s Department of Health and Wellness with comprehensive Paradise Protection Protocols in place that represents the new “normal” for hospitality health and safety requirements.

The resort’s 36 spacious indoor and outdoor plunge pool butler suites were designed to ensure privacy and are now ideal for social distancing. The Greathouse Restaurant has been reconfigured with fewer tables indoors while outdoor seating on the pool deck has been increased for al fresco dining in addition to the choice of butler-served or contactless 24-hour room service.

Guests will enjoy sunbathing on their private pool deck and also have the choice of lounging in a private pool or beach cabana. Amenities include on-island private airport transfers (just five minutes from Hewanorra International Airport), private in-suite check-in and check-out, a personalized bar, unparalleled butler service, contactless room service, a mile-long private beach ideal for social distance and more.

The resort’s worry-free booking policy means guests can change or cancel their reservations up to 72 hours in advance of arrival without penalty. Unlimited all-inclusive rates start at $372.00, per person, per night based on double occupancy for travel 8/1/20 through 12/22/20 and bookings by 8/31/20. Couples also receive $1000 in exclusive vacation inclusions for seven-night stays including an in-suite couple’s massage, Champagne & Jazz Catamaran Cruise, private chauffeured island tour, as well as private pool and beach cabana experiences.

For reservations call Serenity at Coconut Bay toll-free from North America at 877-252-0304, email [email protected] or visit serenityatcoconutbay.com. Follow us @SerenityAtCoconutBay on Facebook and @SerenityAtCbay on Instagram and Twitter.