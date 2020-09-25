September records 2nd CAGE St. Lucia Mega Cash Jackpot!

By CAGE

(PRESS RELEASE) – On September 22, 2020 CAGE “Caribbean Cash” progressives recorded a second Mega Cash Jackpot hit for the month of September.

A total of $82,461.38 was won by a lucky player at one of the agent locations, The Corner Shop on Brazil Street in Castries.

This jackpot was won twenty days after the record-breaking $109,733.86 jackpot was hit on September 3, 2020 in Desruisseaux, Micoud.

The winner’s photo has been withheld at the request of the winner.

This is the seventh MEGA CASH jackpot won since the start of the year.

CAGE St. Lucia Ltd has paid out a total of $1,378,168.97 in Progressive Jackpot prizes so far for this year. These winnings came from across all the tiers, MEGA CASH, SUPER CASH and LOT A CASH, in the Progressive games. This figure does not include the numerous cash bonuses won during the daily running promotions.

CAGE, the leading gaming operator in the Caribbean, continues to offer monthly promotions, a loyalty club program where players can obtain rewards for their play, daily promotions and a chance to win $10,000 on any of its core games.

Stay tuned for more exciting games and promotions from CAGE!

Become A Winner with CAGE St. Lucia!

( 0 ) ( 0 )