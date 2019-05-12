Sensei Taylor passed coaching course

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Sensei Deryck Taylor, 4th Dan and member of the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Federation (TTKF)-USA division has passed the Coaching Principles course offered by the American Sport Education Program (ASEP) a division of Human Kinetics.

Sensei Taylor has been in karate over thirty years and holds a 4th dan and is a National Referee with the World United Karate Organization (WUKO) and the TTKF.

He will continue to pursue TTKF technical coaching certifications.

We wish Sensei Taylor continued success.

( 0 ) ( 0 )