Senior Tokyo Olympics official tests positive for coronavirus

Share This On:

Pin 4 Shares

(METRO UK) — The deputy chief of Japan’s Olympic Committee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kozo Tashima said in a statement issued via the Japan Football Association, which he also heads: ‘Today, my test result showed positive for the new coronavirus.’

He said he had been on a business trip since February 28, first heading to Belfast for the AGM of the International Football Assoiation Board. He then visited Amsterdam for a UEFA meeting to give a presentation on Japan’s bid for the 2023 women’s World Cup.

On March 3, he attended a general meeting of UEFA.

In his statement, Mr Tasima said: ‘In Amsterdam and in Europe in early March, the level of nervousness against the novel coronavirus was not the same as now.

‘Everyone was still doing hugs, handshakes and bises (cheek kissing).’

After leaving the Netherlands he travelled to the United States to watch the Japanese women’s team in action and to lobby for the women’s World Cup, before returning home on March 8.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are due to kick off later this year on Friday 24 July and run for just over two weeks until Sunday 9 August. However, whether they will go ahead is now in doubt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

( 0 ) ( 0 )