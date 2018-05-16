Senior OECS Individual/Team Championships 2017

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Our Squash players are heading out on Thursday 17th May 2018 to St. Vincent for the PDS NLA OECS Championships.

Three players will be representing St. Lucia namely: – Carlos Segovia, David Piper and Chris Thakur.

Team SLU won 3rd place while Carlos stole the second place in his age category in the 2017 OECS Squash championships last year and look forward to bringing home medals again this year.

The three (3) which makes up the team have been busy practicing with the rest of the players and we have a very nice group of Squash players on a regular basis.

The busy squash days are Tuesday and Thursday, but we do see players most every day.

Special thanks to our sponsors who made this possible, namely:

• The St. Lucia Yacht Club – home of the team members. Without the courts to train and the warm yacht club staff, none of this would be possible.

• Natmed Ltd and Dr Carlos Segovia – for the uniforms, gear and meds for the team. Carlos’ continued support to the sport is remarkable, whether it is encouraging or training the juniors or just being present at the club to accommodate who is there to get in a game or two.

• St Lucia Squash Association – the governing body of squash in St Lucia, rallying to make this an Olympic Sport.