Senior citizen stabbed multiple times in Bocage

Share This On:
A senior citizen was the victim of a stabbing in Bocage, Castries last weekend, according to law enforcement and emergency officials.
He has been identified as 67-year-old Vincent Isidore of Bocage, officials told St. Lucia News Online.
Isidore sustained multiple stab wounds on Friday, Oct. 18.
Emergency personnel from Castries headquarters responded to the incident at 8:06 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately available.
He was transported by ambulance to a hospital. His medical status is unknown at this time.
(0)(0)
Headline News
- UPDATE: Two dead after Castries motorcycle crash October 21, 2019 12:32 PM
- UPDATE: Fatal accident in Castries October 21, 2019 12:02 PM
- Soca artiste launches ‘Born Lucian’ clothing brand October 21, 2019 11:01 AM
- Gas, diesel prices increased; cylinder prices decreased October 21, 2019 10:36 AM
- RC Infant school to now remain closed until Tuesday, Oct 22 October 21, 2019 10:21 AM
- Saint Lucia government approves barrel concessions October 21, 2019 10:13 AM
- Three nabbed in connection with Dennery armed robbery October 19, 2019 10:13 PM
- Slain Jamaican guard was planning to bring ‘partner’, relatives to Saint Lucia: sources October 19, 2019 8:16 PM
- Gros Islet man chopped in the neck in stable condition: official October 19, 2019 12:02 PM