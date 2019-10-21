Don't Miss
Senior citizen stabbed multiple times in Bocage

By SNO Staff
October 21, 2019

A senior citizen was the victim of a stabbing in Bocage, Castries last weekend, according to law enforcement and emergency officials.

He has been identified as 67-year-old Vincent Isidore of Bocage, officials told St. Lucia News Online.

Isidore sustained multiple stab wounds on Friday, Oct. 18.

Emergency personnel from Castries headquarters responded to the incident at 8:06 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately available.

He was transported by ambulance to a hospital. His medical status is unknown at this time.

